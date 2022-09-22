Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday.
The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
No one was injured during the robbery and the men fled from the store before police arrived.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.
