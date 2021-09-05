Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Pizza Restaurant in New Haven

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a pizza restaurant in New Haven late Saturday night.

Authorities said they received a 911 call about a robbery that took place at More Than Pizza on Blaze Street at approximately 11:40 p.m.

Responding officers found out that the robber displayed a handgun to an employee and demanded money from the register, according to police.

The robber than fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 866-888-8477 or texting NHPD plus your message to 274637.