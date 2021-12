Police have responded to Harford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall at the school.

The threat said "I'm going to blow up this school," according to superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Students had already been dismissed for a half-day when the message was discovered. School staff were still there and the building was evacuated, Torres-Rodriguez said.

Police are investigating the threat.