Windsor Locks

Police Investigate Bomb Threat in Windsor Locks

Windsor Locks police are investigating a bomb threat at a business in town on Sunday.

Police said they responded to a bomb threat that the Auto Zone in Dexter Plaza received by phone.

The area was evacuated and a police bomb sniffing dog from Hartford responded to the scene, officials added.

"No suspicious packages or explosive chemicals were discovered by the dog or visual observation," Windsor Locks police said in a Facebook post.

The area has now resumed normal activity, authorities added.

The incident remains under investigation.

