Police Investigate Break-In at Greater Middletown Military Museum

Police are investigating after they said someone broke into a military museum in Middletown and stole multiple items on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Greater Middletown Military Museum on Walnut Grove Road on Tuesday.

According to investigators, video surveillance shows the suspect wore a mask and used an axe to force entry into the building. The suspect then stole multiple items from the museum.

Officers conducted a track for the suspect and evidence, police said. Evidence of the break-in was found by a K-9 officer.

Residents in the area have been asked to check their security cameras to see if the suspect is recorded on video between February 10 at 10 p.m. and February 11 at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Chris Iovene at (860) 638-4148.

