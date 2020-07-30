car crash

Police Investigate Car Crash That Left One Injured in Moosup

Police are investigating after a car crash that left one injured in Moosup Thursday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 4:34 p.m. in the area of 116 New Road, police said.

Police said the driver, 31-year-old Bryant Gardner, was traveling north on New Road when he drove off the road, hitting numerous objects and overturning his car.

Gardner was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Plainfield Police and Moosup Fire responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

