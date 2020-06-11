Police Investigate Carjackings in New Haven

Police are investigating after several carjackings have been reported in New Haven in the past 24 hours.

Two juveniles have been detained in the area of Chapel Street and Ellsworth Avenue in the Dwight neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said they found three of the stolen vehicles on Thursday as a part of their ongoing investigation.

Investigators say they are aware of similarities between the New Haven robberies and several Hamden incidents.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit at 203-946-6304.