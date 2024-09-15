North Haven

Police investigate crash involving motorcycle in North Haven

Police are investigating a reported crash involving a motorcycle in North Haven Sunday evening.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Washington Avenue and Bradley Street as police conduct their investigation.

Authorities said the intersection is closed and delays should be expected.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

