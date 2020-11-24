Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Vernon

Vernon police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash in front of 151 Phoenix St. just before 3 p.m. Police said there they found a man in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Vernon police and Metro Traffic Services are investigating and the road is closed in the area. Investigators believe the vehicle involved evaded the scene, according to a post on the Vernon Police Department Facebook page.

No other details were immediately available.

