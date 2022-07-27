Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Windham

Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened on Boston Post Road in Windham Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to Boston Post Road, also known as Route 6, for a car crash in the area.

A car was traveling eastbound and crashed into another car's driver's side at the intersection with Crystal Road.

Police said one of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, identified as 36-year-old Ian Bailey of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Ferreira at 860-465-5400.