Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Ansonia

Police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Ansonia Sunday night.

Police said they received a call of a person laying in the street at the intersection of East Main, Main, North Main, and State Streets at approximately 7 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found a man in the road that was seriously injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, police said.

A motorcycle with heavy damage was located by officials a short distance away from the area.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

The following roads are closed as police investigate:

North Main Street from Fourth Street to Main Street

Main Street from Maple Street to State Street

State Street from North Cliff Street to Main Street

East Main Street from Kingston Drive to North Main Street

Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left through TIP 411 or through this link.