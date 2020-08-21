Norwich

Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Norwich

Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwich on Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Second Street, according to police.

Police said a car slowed down to turn left onto Second Street when a motorcycle tried to pass, making the left turn to the left side of the car. The motorcycle then crashed with the front portion of the car's driver's side, police said.

The motorcyclist, Kevin Ferreira of Colchester, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

North Main Street was closed to traffic for about four hours while crews investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Cannata at 860-886-5561.

