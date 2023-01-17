Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene.

Responding officers saw a person lying in the road unresponsive. The pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Rafael Davila, was taken to a nearby hospital and ultimately pronounced dead.

Detectives responded to the scene and obtained video evidence as a part of their investigation.

The suspect vehicle was located and taken to the police department. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.