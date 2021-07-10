Waterbury

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Waterbury

Waterbury police are investigating after a man was killed Saturday night.

Officials said they responded to a weapons complaint at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of 19 Bronson St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was treated at the scene and ultimately transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately available.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating the shooting, which they consider to be a homicide. Authorities don't know who shot the man at this time.

As detectives investigate, the area of Bishop Street, Adam Street, Bronson Street and Pearl Street will remain closed. It is unknown for how long.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

