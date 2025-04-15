New Haven

Police investigate deadly shooting in New Haven

New-Haven-Police
New Haven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to Greenwood Street in the area of Legion Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No specific information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

