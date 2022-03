Police are investigating the death of what they are calling an apparent pre-term baby at a motel in Enfield.

Officers responded to the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue just before 11 a.m. for what was initially described as a medical call for a fall.

When they arrived, they located the baby dead at the motel, according to police.

Enfield police and Connecticut State Police are at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby's death, according to police.

No other details were released.