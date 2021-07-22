Trumbull

Police Investigate Death of Woman Pulled From River in Trumbull

A woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead after being pulled from a river in Trumbull, police said.

Officials said a 41-year-old Bridgeport woman was found unresponsive in Pequonnock River between White Plains Road, also known as Route 127, and Quarry Road.

People in the area saw the woman in the water and called police. Authorities responded to the scene shortly after and the woman was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where she later died, police said.

Detectives and members of the dive team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The area of the river in which the woman was found is typically a restricted area where swimming and water activities are prohibited, according to officials.

