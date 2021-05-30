Police Investigate Disturbance, Shooting at Groton Hookah Lounge

Police are investigating after a large disturbance and a shooting at a Groton hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., authorities said a Groton police sergeant patrolling near the Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road advised dispatchers of a large disturbance at the business.

When police arrived, they said they found a chaotic scene with numerous people fleeing the lounge as fast as possible.

According to investigators, officers were told by some patrons that gunshots were heard and a call to dispatchers from a home on Pleasant Valley Road North advised the same.

No injuries were reported on anyone at the scene, police said. Area hospitals were notified about the incident and were told to be observant of gunshot victims.

Officers from multiple police departments including Groton City Police, Groton Long Point Police, Ledyard Police, New London Police, Norwich Police, Waterford Police, Connecticut State Police and UConn Avery Point Police were called to the scene, officials said. Detectives processed the scene after order was restored.

A few hours later, investigators said Groton Police were notified by New London Police of a shooting victim from the earlier incident at the hookah lounge who had been dropped off at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment. The person's injury is considered non-life threatening, they added.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.