Police investigate double shooting in downtown Bridgeport

Two people were shot in downtown Bridgeport Tuesday night and police are investigating what happened.

Officers were called to West Avenue on a report of a man shot. Emergency personnel were able to convince the vehicle driving the person who was shot to pull over near the train station on Water Street.

Medical personnel responded and took the man to the hospital for further treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said another person sustained a graze wound during the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-575-TIPS.