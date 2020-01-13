Police Investigate Double Shooting in Hamden

Police are investigating a double shooting in Hamden.

Police said they responded to Studio 1537, at 1537 Dixwell Ave., around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a shooting with two victims and they found a 24-year-old New Haven man in the back parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and wrist.

Firefighters provided medical assistance and transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Soon after, officers learned that another victim, a 21-year-old Hamden resident who was shot in the shoulder, was driven to Yale New Haven Hospital by a friend.

Both victims’ injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

Anyone with information should call Detective Jomo Crawford, of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.