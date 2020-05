Police are investigating a double shooting in New Haven Thursday.

Investigators are in the area of Lloyd and Exchange streets and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Heavy police presence in the area of Lloyd and Exchange Street to investigate a double shooting. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) May 21, 2020

Details on the victims and their injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.