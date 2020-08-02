New London

Police Investigate Double Shooting in New London

Wednesdays_Child_Micheal.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a double shooting injured two men in New London early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Shaw Street and Ann Street shortly after midnight after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they were met by a large group of people.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

2 Transported to Hospital After Report of Shooting in Manchester Commuter Lot

Norwalk 2 hours ago

3 Vehicles Damaged During Shots Fired Incident in Norwalk: Police

Investigators said police found a semi-conscious gunshot victim in the road on Ann Street. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While police were at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital investigating, authorities said a second man with a gunshot wound came to the hospital for medical care.

According to investigators, both men sustained their gunshot wounds while at the event on Shaw Street and Ann Street.

Detectives responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Police said the two incidents do not appear to be random acts. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system or by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

This article tagged under:

New Londonshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us