Police Investigate Double Shooting in New London

Police are investigating after a double shooting injured two men in New London early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Shaw Street and Ann Street shortly after midnight after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they were met by a large group of people.

Investigators said police found a semi-conscious gunshot victim in the road on Ann Street. He was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While police were at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital investigating, authorities said a second man with a gunshot wound came to the hospital for medical care.

According to investigators, both men sustained their gunshot wounds while at the event on Shaw Street and Ann Street.

Detectives responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Police said the two incidents do not appear to be random acts. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system or by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.