Police Investigate Double Stabbing in New Haven

Police are investigating after a double stabbing near the downtown green in New Haven Friday afternoon.

The incident happened close to the downtown bus stop at Chapel Street and Temple Street at approximately 4:24 p.m., police said.

A 22-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds and a 29-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the back, according to police. Both victims are New Haven residents.

Police said the person they believe is responsible for the stabbing fled the scene before officers arrived at the scene.

Both victims are being hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.