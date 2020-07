Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Hamden Saturday night.

The incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Newberry Street and Winchester Avenue.

Police said a Honda Civic was struck by gunfire and went through a fence.

The driver, 22-year-old Kaymar Tanner, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Sheppard at 203-230-4047.