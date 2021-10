Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon in East Hartford.

Officers responded to the two-car crash in the area of Main Street and Sterling Road just before 4 p.m.

A passenger in one of the cars, 51-year-old Ronell Cheney, of East Hartford, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Two other people in the car with Cheney were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the other car was also treated for minor injuries, police said.