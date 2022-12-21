new haven

Police Investigate Gunfire That May Have ‘Grazed' School Bus in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating reports of gunfire that might have “grazed” a school bus in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of gunshots at Lamberton and Dewitt streets, while a school bus was in the area.

The bus later stopped on Button Street.

School officials said all students on the bus were checked by medics and have since returned home. The district said they were told that a bullet grazed the bus.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police have not received reports of injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us