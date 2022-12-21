Police Investigate Gunfire That May Have ‘Grazed' School Bus in New Haven

Police are investigating reports of gunfire that might have “grazed” a school bus in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received reports of gunshots at Lamberton and Dewitt streets, while a school bus was in the area.

The bus later stopped on Button Street.

School officials said all students on the bus were checked by medics and have since returned home. The district said they were told that a bullet grazed the bus.

Police have not received reports of injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.