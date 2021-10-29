Bristol

Police Investigate Gunshots in Bristol

NBC Connecticut

Part of Chestnut Street in Bristol is cordoned off after gunshots were fired Friday morning and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police responded to the area of 30 Chestnut St. around 6:30 a.m. and found a parked car that looked like it had been struck by gunfire.

They did not find any victims and police said no injuries have been reported.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public. The area has been cordoned off while police investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

