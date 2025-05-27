Police investigate hit-and-run that left driver critically hurt in Willimantic

Willimantic police are looking for whoever struck a moped and took off Monday night.

Authorities said the person on the moped is in critical condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ash and North streets around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck collided with a moped and drove off. The moped driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are collecting and reviewing surveillance video from the area. Police are urging the driver to come forward.

"We want to emphasize to the operator of the evading vehicle that we have obtained more information than has been publicly released," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 860-465-3135.