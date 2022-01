Milford Police are investigating a home invasion that happened on Naugatuck Avenue.

Officials said it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

People are being asked to avoid the area of 494 Naugatuck Ave. as police conduct their investigation.

It's unknown if anyone was home at the time or if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.