Milford

Police Search for Person Accused of Killing Milford Resident

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are actively looking for the person that allegedly killed a Milford resident at a home near Woodmont Beach Tuesday night.

Officials said they're investigating what appears to be a targeted attack at 76 Salem Walk.

Police are actively searching for the killer, who has fled the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local

Hartford 57 mins ago

Man Critically Injured After Hartford Shooting

Cannabis in Connecticut 1 hour ago

Clean Slate Law Implementation Timeline Creates Frustrations

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Milfordhomicide investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us