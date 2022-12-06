Police Search for Person Accused of Killing Milford Resident

Police are actively looking for the person that allegedly killed a Milford resident at a home near Woodmont Beach Tuesday night.
Officials said they're investigating what appears to be a targeted attack at 76 Salem Walk.
Police are actively searching for the killer, who has fled the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.