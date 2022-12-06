Police Search for Person Accused of Killing Milford Resident

Police are actively looking for the person that allegedly killed a Milford resident at a home near Woodmont Beach Tuesday night.

Officials said they're investigating what appears to be a targeted attack at 76 Salem Walk.

Police are actively searching for the killer, who has fled the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Milford Police Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk. It appears to be a targeted attack and we are currently searching for the suspect who has fled the scene. We will release more information as it becomes available. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) December 7, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.