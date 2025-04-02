Police investigate deadly shooting in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police were called to Vine Street near Keney Park shortly before 7 p.m. after getting an alert of shots fired in the area.

Officers found a man in his 40s injured in the road. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

The man's identity is unknown at this time. Police are looking to speak to any potential witnesses.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.