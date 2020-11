Police are investigating after a reported homicide in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officials said they are investigating in the area of 194 Maple Ave.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are at the scene.

Homicide investigation (stabbing) IAO 194 Maple Avenue. Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel investigating. More as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/CGinWB9NmK — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 1, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.