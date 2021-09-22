Police Investigate Incident on Railroad Ave. in Milford

There is an increased police presence on Railroad Avenue in Milford on Wednesday morning as officers investigate an incident.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday night on Railroad Avenue and authorities described it as an isolated incident with no danger to the public. Investigators have not released details about the type of incident they are investigating.

At this time, there are police in the area and they are expected to remain there throughout the morning.

Police do not anticipate the police presence having any impact on traffic or the morning commute.