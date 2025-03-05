Police investigate larceny at Hartford church where priest put on leave in January

Hartford police have launched an investigation an act of larceny at Holy Trinity Church.

Aaron Boisvert, the Hartford police public information officer, said the complaint was recently filed.

The Archdiocese of Hartford informed parishioners during Mass at Holy Trinity on Jan. 26 that it had placed Rev. Charles Jacobs on administrative leave due to "possible financial improprieties."

Very Rev. John Melnick, the rector of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford, told those in attendance that Rev. Jacobs admitted to stealing money from the Holy Trinity parish for his own personal use.

The announcement sparked an angry response from at least one parishioner, who walked up to the alter and shouted "that's not true." The parishioner defended Jacobs to some applause. The whole thing can be seen on the church's YouTube video of the Mass.

This past Saturday, supporters held a rally for Jacobs outside Holy Trinity on Capitol Avenue.

After the rally, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said Rev. Jacobs remains on leave.