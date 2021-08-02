Police Investigate Large Group of ATVs Riding Recklessly on West Hartford Streets

West Hartford police are investigating after a large number of people riding ATVs and motorbikes recklessly on several streets Sunday afternoon.

The ATVs clogged up traffic on New Britain Avenue, Ridgewood Road, and Farmington Avenue, according to police.

Video from the area showed what appeared to be hundreds of ATVs and motorbikes as part of the group. Some drove up onto sidewalks and lawns.

West Hartford police estimated there were about 200 vehicles in all.

Police said they are monitoring different social media sites where some of the riders have posted videos of yesterday's incident.

Investigators have some leads on identifying some of the riders, police said.

The group of riders also made their way to East Hartford, according to police.

The ATVs traveled up and down Main Street in East Hartford and surrounding roads around 8:15 p.m., police said. They rode on sidewalks and laws there as well, before going up onto the highway.

West Hartford police are asking for the public's help in identifying the operators of the ATVs.

Witnesses can call West Hartford Detective Division at (860) 570-8870.

Police in East hartford, Newington and Hartford said they received calls about the caravan too.

East Hartford Police Lit. Joshua Litwin said in these kinds of incidents they advise the public to be a good witness from a distance and report specific descriptions and directions of travel to police. It is considered too dangerous for officers to chase, so police worth to gather and share information to make arrests.

"Most importantly, do not put yourself at risk. ATV riding in streets is reckless and dangerous for both the rider(s) and the public," Litwin wrote in an email to NBC Connecticut.