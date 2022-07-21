Officer, Another Driver Injured After Crash in West Hartford: Police

Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle accident happened this evening in West Hartford.

Officials said they responded to the area of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive for a crash involving a police cruiser and car.

Both drivers were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash. The people appear to have non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The intersection of the crash remains closed at this time.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-570-8860. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.