West Hartford

Officer, Another Driver Injured After Crash in West Hartford: Police

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

Two people, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle accident happened this evening in West Hartford.

Officials said they responded to the area of Boulevard and Trout Brook Drive for a crash involving a police cruiser and car.

Both drivers were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash. The people appear to have non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The intersection of the crash remains closed at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-570-8860. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Local

Hamden 30 mins ago

Police Officer Makes Special Delivery to Hamden Student

connecticut heat 2 hours ago

How to Keep Home Cooling System Up and Running

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordcar accidentroad closureWest Hartford Police Departmentmotor vehicle crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us