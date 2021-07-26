Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in Milford

Police are investigating after a shooting inside a Milford home left two dead, one who died of a gunshot wound in the home and the other who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound days later.

Police said a man entered a home on Housatonic Avenue near the intersection of West Main Street, allegedly confronted two people in the home and shot one of them, who has since been pronounced dead. Officials have identified the resident who died as Chaz Wright.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After the shooting, the man then fled the home on foot to a nearby car and left the city. He was found a short time later by Stamford police, but he allegedly shot himself before he could be taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities said Durim Berisha was being treated at Stamford Hospital and died on Sunday.

According to investigators, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact headquarters at (203) 878-6551.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741. The Maine Crisis Hotline is available at 1-888-568-1112.