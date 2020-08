Police are investigating after a person was shot in New Haven Sunday night.

The incident happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. on Hazel Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, according to police.

Police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls.

A 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators remain at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.