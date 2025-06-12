Police investigate string of overnight break-ins in two shoreline towns

The search is on for the person behind a string of overnight break-ins in two neighboring shoreline communities.

Four businesses were targeted in Guilford and Madison in the early hours Wednesday morning.

Guilford police said they are investigating break-ins at businesses Snip Snaps Kids Cuts and Three Girls Vegan Creamery.

“Investigative findings thus far have shown that the burglaries took place at approximately 3 a.m. on that date and that the burglaries were perpetrated by a lone male suspect wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, jeans, tan work boots, yellow gloves, and a ski mask,” Guilford Police Chief Christopher Massey said.

"It just feels like a violation,” Brittany Guerra, of the Three Girls Vegan Creamery, said.

Guerra said she was shocked to find her glass door shattered and money stolen from her register Wednesday morning.

She shared surveillance video with us, showing a man smashing the door before running to the register.

“It's something we worked so hard to build and someone is just going through there,” Guerra said of her business.

Elizabeth Proctor, owner of neighboring Snip Snaps Kids Cuts, came in to find her business messed with, too, and even money stolen from this claw machine, which is a project of a kid in town.

"We went to the back and that’s when we realized the whole wall was smashed out,” Proctor said.

She said it appears the person entered through a utility door, smashed a hole through the concrete, which is fixed now, and must have crawled through.

"I just thought it was a little ridiculous to smash through a concrete wall,” Proctor said.

Both businesses are now out some money. Snip Snaps lost $175 and Three Girls Vegan Creamery is out $100 and needs to repair the door.

"It really does upset me that someone would do this to multiple small businesses in our community,” Guerra said.

“Small businesses, we work hard and our deductibles are high,” Proctor said.

Four minutes down Boston Post Road, Madison police said they're investigating break-ins that happened the same night at Petrillo’s Pizza Pub & Grill and Culinary Concerts, saying they're working with Guilford police and the buildings have been secured.

"Madison Police Department investigators are currently processing physical evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and canvassing nearby businesses and residences for any additional leads,” Madison Police Captain Jeremy Yorke said.

Both police departments encourage people with surveillance video overnight Wednesday to let them know.