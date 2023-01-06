West Hartford

Police Investigate Pedestrian Crash in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening.

Police said they're at the scene of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident.

The crash is not believed to be serious at this time.

South Main Street was closed between Boulevard and Park Road but has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordpedestrian crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us