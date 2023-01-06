Police Investigate Pedestrian Crash in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening.

Police said they're at the scene of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident.

The crash is not believed to be serious at this time.

South Main Street was closed between Boulevard and Park Road but has since reopened.

Thank you for your patience while the detour was in place. S. Main St has been reopened for pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic in both directions. — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) January 6, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.