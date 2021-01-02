Police Investigate Plainfield Car Fire

Police are investigating after a car fire in Plainfield that happened early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 4:41 a.m. in the area of 147 Walnut St. in Wauregan.

Officers responding to the scene extinguished the fire. The car was unoccupied at the time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. They believe it is criminal in nature.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or with information regarding the incident is asked to call 860-564-0804.