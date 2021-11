State police are investigating a possible carjacking on the Wilbur Cross Parkway near the Meriden-Wallingford line.

Troopers responded to Route 15 South between Exits 67 and 66 around 8 a.m. after a man reported the white cargo van he was driving had been stolen.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim told police two men approached him in a different vehicle on the parkway and took his van. The victim was not injured, state police said.