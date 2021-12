A homicide investigation is underway in Bridgeport after a man was found shot inside of a car on Sunday.

Officers were called to Black Rock Avenue after getting a report of an unresponsive man in a car around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 42-year-old Michael Harrigan dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at (203) 581-5242.