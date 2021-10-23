Bristol

Potential Social Media Threat in Bristol Determined to be About School in Missouri: PD

Police have determined that a potential social media threat in Bristol on Saturday was actually about a different high school in another state, according to investigators.

Officers said they were made aware of a social media post circulating amongst students on Saturday.

According to police, the post referenced shooting up Central High School, but didn't specifically mention Bristol.

Authorities said they determined the social media post actually stemmed from an incident that took place on Friday in St. Joseph, Missouri, where three youths were arrested for threatening to shoot up Central High School.

The incident remains under investigation.

