Police Investigate Quadruple Shooting in Waterbury

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Waterbury that happened early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the area of Gasparri Lane.

Officials said they saw blood trails and evidence of shots fired when they arrived at the scene.

They then found two individuals with gunshot wounds, one of which was shot in the upper thigh and the other which was shot in the buttock area, police said.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officers then discovered that two other individuals were shot and were at a nearby hospital. One person was shot in the hand and the other had two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to police.

Police are looking for the man who shot these individuals. He is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or crime stoppers at 203-755-1234.