Police Investigate Report of Man Trying to Lure Child Into His Vehicle in Naugatuck

Police are investigating after getting a report of a man trying to lure a child into his vehicle in Naugatuck on Monday night.

Officers responded to Cold Spring Circle around 10:30 p.m. after getting a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

Investigators said it was reported that an unknown man attempted to lure an 11-year-old child into his vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle is described as similar to an older model, gray Chrysler 300. The vehicle may have rust on it and sun-damaged headlights. It's possible the vehicle has a license plate with the first two numbers of 57.

The driver of the vehicle is a man, but his age is unknown, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact Naugatuck police.

If you have cameras or footage in the area that may have captured the incident, you're asked to contact Naugatuck Police detectives at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.