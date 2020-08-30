Police Investigate Report of Shooting on Route 9 in Cromwell

Connecticut State Police are investigating a report of a shooting on Route 9 in Cromwell on Sunday.

Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza posted on Facebook saying Cromwell Police Department received multiple 911 calls of a shooting on Route 9 southbound at the exit 19 off ramp around 10:30 a.m.

Cromwell police and Connecticut State Police responded to the area. State police are actively investigating the incident, Faienza said in his post.

Dear Cromwell Residents,I want to pass some information along:At approx 10:30 am the Cromwell Police Department... Posted by Mayor Enzo Faienza on Sunday, August 30, 2020

No injuries were reported, but Faienza said the off ramp is temporarily closed.

"This is an isolated incident and reports that there is someone actively shooting throughout the town are false," Faienza said in his post.