Police are investigating reports of a teen being shot in the eye with a BB in Bridgeport on Monday night.

Police said they received a report around 8:39 p.m. of a teen getting shot in the eye with a BB on Rosedale Street.

ASSAULT W/WEAPON

At 2039hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call reporting a juvenile was shot in the eye w/a bb on Rosedale. Anyone with information regarding these two incidents are asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS pic.twitter.com/6GLd6cCRzV — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) May 10, 2022

The victim is 15 years old, police said. No information was available on his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.