Man injured during shooting at Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot inside the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury Friday evening.

Authorities were called to Union Street at 5 p.m. after getting a reported of shots fired in the food court.

Officers said they found a man inside the mall with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but the extent is unknown.

There is a large police presence at the mall as authorities conduct an investigation.

Police are investigating a shooting inside Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury.

The police department said there is no threat or danger to the public. The incident stemmed from an altercation between people inside the mall, according to authorities.

The shooter is still on the loose and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 203-755-1234.

