Police investigate reported shooting on I-95 in New Haven

State police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Interstate 95 North in New Haven.
Troopers said it happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of exit 46.
Authorities say the shooting took place on the highway. A car was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police are looking for a white Audi that is believed to have gone onto I-91 North before exiting the highway.
The highway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.