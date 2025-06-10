Police investigate reported shooting on I-95 in New Haven

State police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Interstate 95 North in New Haven.

Troopers said it happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of exit 46.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities say the shooting took place on the highway. A car was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white Audi that is believed to have gone onto I-91 North before exiting the highway.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The highway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.