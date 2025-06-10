New Haven

Police investigate reported shooting on I-95 in New Haven

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Interstate 95 North in New Haven.

Troopers said it happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of exit 46.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities say the shooting took place on the highway. A car was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a white Audi that is believed to have gone onto I-91 North before exiting the highway.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The highway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us